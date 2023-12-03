The American band KISS introduced digital avatars of themselves on Saturday evening, during the group’s last ever performance. American media report this. Singer Gene Simmons’ group seems to be paving the way for a series of digital concerts, just like the Swedish band ABBA also made for a permanent show in London. KISS is the first American group to immortalize itself in this way.
#KISS #introduces #digital #avatars #farewell #concert
Video | Volcanic eruption in Indonesia, at least 42 people missing
The eruption raised the ash cloud to a height of three kilometers.in Indonesia The Marapi volcano on the island of...