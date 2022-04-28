Aguascalientes. – The forecast of the climate clear skies with scattered clouds in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon are expected today.

The environment will be hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 30 to 35°C, likewise the environment will be cool at night and at dawn, warns the National Water Commission (Conagua).

about the capital of Aguascalientes, presented a dew point temperature of 12°C at dawn and by 7:00 a.m. it remained at 15°C. In addition, it presents a clear skya relative humidity of 61%, winds of 3 to 9 kilometers per hour (km/h) with direction to the Southwest and there is a 0% chance of rain today.

Next, we will share the weather forecasts that Conagua also issues for each of the 11 municipalities of Aguascalientesin order to provide more specific information.

Climate by municipality:

Aguascalientes: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 28°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and a 66 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Seating: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and a 95 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Calvillo: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 11ºC, as well as a wind speed of 5 to 10 km/h and a 43 percent chance of rain in the entity.

I sew: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as a wind speed of 10 to 15 km/h and a 95 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Jesus Maria: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 13°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 79 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Arteaga Pavilion: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 28°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 95 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Romos Corner: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 62 percent chance of rain in the entity.

It is a state of extended climate for the municipality of Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.

Saint Joseph of Grace: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 12°C, as well as gusts of wind of 5 to 10 km/h and a 37 percent chance of rain in the entity.

Tepezala: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 15°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 95 percent chance of rain in the entity.

San Francisco de los Romos: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 28°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and a 95 percent chance of rain in the entity.

The Plain: The weather forecast is for a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 14°C, as well as gusts of wind of 10 to 15 km/h and an 86 percent chance of rain in the entity.