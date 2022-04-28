Rigoberto Urán, with serious shoulder discomfort: “I hope I don’t have anything broken”

This Thursday, Rigoberto Urán posted a short video on his Instagram account pointing out the discomfort he has on one shoulder and his concern about them, after suffering a hard crash on the first day of the Tour de Romandía.

“There are parts that one can fall on, but one cannot fall in the same part where it has burst. And yesterday we fell on that side. That is, on the left side, the one from 4 years ago, where they operated on us. We did a x-ray yesterday, but it’s not very clear. I’m going to the hospital,” said Urán.

The EF team rider also noted that he does not feel much pain and that, as long as he is still, it does not bother him. However, he clarifies that this is not an option because he must continue riding a bicycle. “That’s the problem,” he ends by saying.

Affected by the montonera that occurred 14 km from the finish line, Urán reached the finish line of the first stage with a delay of 10.37 minutes, in whose group the Spanish Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) also passed.

According to the Colombian squad, Urán suffers a shoulder injury and will have to undergo further examinations to determine the extent of the injury.

At the moment, the only thing certain is that he chose to withdraw from the race, whose second stage takes place this Thursday with start and finish in Échallens, with a distance of 168.2 km.

*With EFE