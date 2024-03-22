Between Sunday 31 March and Monday 1 April, a first wave of warm African air could bring a more than spring-like taste to the Peninsula.

How did the saying go? “Crazy March, look at the sun and take an umbrella”. This year too, yet another undecided month seems to be looming. The entry into this spring was preceded by periods of abundant and concentrated rain in some sectors of the Peninsula. As we get closer to the end of the month and towards the Easter weekend, what is the weather situation? What to expect from Easter Sunday, March 31, and Easter Monday?

Italy must prepare for an unpredictable swing of sun, clouds and possible thunderstorms for Easter And Easter Monday 2024. The latest long-term weather projections predict a variable situation, with rising temperatures but also the risk of sudden showers. Let's go into more detail.

Between Sunday 31 March and Monday 1 April, a first wave of warm African air it could bring a more than spring-like taste to the Peninsula. The depression anomaly over the eastern Atlantic will push a flow of warm-humid air towards Italy, causing temperatures to rise above seasonal averages. Highs could exceed 25 degrees in some areas.

This heat wave will be counteracted by currents of cold air and unstable from the north, which could generate locally intense, albeit short-lived, thunderstorms. All that remains is to enjoy the sun and, perhaps, also prepare an umbrella in certain areas of the Peninsula.

Italy will then split in two. We will have unstable weather in the Centre-North with precipitation, even intense, in the north and in part of the central Tyrrhenian regions. In the South and Central Adriatic there will be more stable and sunny weather.

The detailed weather forecasts report for Saturday 30 March, clouds scattered over much of Italy, with possible rain in the North-West and Sardinia. For Sunday 31 March (Easter), sun in the South and on the Adriatic coasts, clouds and possible thunderstorms in the North and on the central Tyrrhenian regions. Finally, for Monday 1 April (Easter Monday): variable weather throughout Italy, with possible afternoon thundershowers.