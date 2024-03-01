What are the forecast for the month of March and for Easter 2024? With the beginning of meteorological spring, a dynamic and changing climate is expected. According to the projections of the European ECMWF model, in Italy, especially in the first days of the month, they are expected above average rainfall climatological, especially in the central-northern regions, along the foothill areas of the Alps and Pre-Alps, and along the Tyrrhenian coasts.

Weather forecast March 2024

In the first week of March, Italy is affected by an area of low pressure which brings moist and mild flows, with above average rainfallespecially in the North. Temperatures remain above normalexcept in southwestern Piedmont.

In the second week the cyclonic influence weakens with western flows drier, bringing rainfall close to average, except in the northwest with slight positive anomalies. Temperatures remain above average.

Forecast of March 2024 developed by the Air Force

In the third week, the climatological model indicates westerly flows with precipitation online with averages and temperatures above normal. In the fourth week, a increase in precipitation in the Centre, while in the North and South they remain close to normal. Temperatures remain above average, especially on the Adriatic side and in Sicily.

Central, Southern Italy and Central Italy

The month of March in Central-Southern Italy and Central Italy is expected to be characterized by a mix of meteorological stability and instability. Temperatures will tend to be above average, with possible heat peaks particularly towards the end of the month. Precipitation will be normal overall, with the probability of thundershowers, especially in inland and mountainous areas.

Center of Italy:

Temperatures: Start of month: slightly above average Mid-month: increasing, with possible peaks of abnormal heat End of month: slightly down, but still above average

Rainfall: Beginning of the month: scattered rain, with possible thunderstorms Mid-month: Declining, with periods of stable weather End of the month: variable, with possible thundershowers



Southern Italy:

Temperatures: Start of month: average or slightly above Mid month: increasing, with possible heat waves End of month: stable or slightly decreasing

Rainfall: Beginning of the month: scattered rain, with possible thunderstorms Mid-month: Declining, with periods of stable weather End of the month: variable, with possible thundershowers



Northern Italy

While Central-Southern and Central Italy seem to be pointing towards a warmer and drier March, the Northern Italy it could have a trend different, with rain and snowespecially in mountainous areas:

Temperatures: In general, aligned or slightly lower to the averages for the period. Possible frosts nocturnal in the alpine and foothill areas. Gradual increase in temperatures towards the end of the month, but no anomalous heat waves are expected .

Rainfall: Especially in the first half of the month, they are expected precipitation above the climatological average especially on the central-northern regions, along the foothill areas of the Alps and Pre-Alps, and on the Tyrrhenian coasts . Over the course of the month, the situation may stabilize with periods of dry weather . They could occur in the foothill areas of the central and western Alps even heavy snowfall at high altitude .



According to the weather forecast, the month of March, especially in Northern Italy, should be very rainy.

Easter and Easter Monday weather forecast

The forecast for March 2024 temperatures in Italy indicates a variable trend depending on the regions. March should be a hot month in much of Italy, with temperatures above average especially in the Centre-South. On the contrary the Northern Italya could have an unstable start to the month with cool temperatures. In fact, in the northern regions they are expected temperatures on average or slightly lower normal, with the possibility of night frosts in the alpine and foothill areas. No abnormal heat waves are expected, but a gradual increase in temperatures could be seen towards the end of the month.

Temperatures in March will be above average, especially in the Center and South

In Central Italy temperatures will generally be above average, with the possibility of peaks of heat abnormal especially in the second half of the month. Even in Southern Italy temperatures are expected to be average or slightly above normal, with the possibility of heat waves especially in the second half of the month.

Rain, forecast March 2024

The forecast for March in Italy indicates a variable month with alternating rains at intervals of dry weather. In the Northern Italy precipitation is expected today above average especially in the first half of the month, with possible thunderstorms and snowfall in the Alps. Subsequently, there may be an alternation of rainy and dry periods.

In the Center of Italy: precipitation should be in the norm, with the possibility of thunderstorms especially in inland and mountainous areas. Finally in Southern Italy precipitation should be in the normwith possible thunderstorms especially in inland and mountainous areas.

