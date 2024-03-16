If you are visiting or live in Zacatecas, Get ready for a hot weekend with strong gusts of wind, as this is what the weather will be like. March 16 to 18 in the Zacatecan entity according to the National Metereological Service (SMN).

Registration is expected this Saturday. isolated rain from 0.1 to 5 millimeters deep, accompanied by winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils.

In Zacatecasthe SMN predicts that the Maximum temperatures will reach 30 to 35 °C, while the minimum temperatures will be 0 to 5 °C during the early hours of Sunday.

This is because during this day the Cold Front 40 will remain extended as stationary over the north and northeast of the national territory, in interaction with a low pressure channel over the east of the country and with the subtropical jet stream, it will cause showers, rain and strong winds.

However, hot to very hot weather will prevail in much of the country.

For him Sunday, Zacatecas will have winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils, as well as maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C and minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C during the early hours of Monday.

This, because the front will continue as stationary, interacting with the low pressure channel and with the subtropical jet stream, however, starting early Monday morning, frontal system No. 40 will be reinforced by an air mass arctic.

In turn, to starting Monday, A cooling of temperatures is expected over the northeast, center and east of Mexico.

For this day, winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust devils are expected in Zacatecas, maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C and minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C during the early hours of Tuesday.