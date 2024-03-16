The administration of current US President Joe Biden is not negotiable, especially in light of the presidential elections currently taking place in the country. About this in an interview on March 16 “RIA News” stated the Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov.

“A simple question arises: is the current administration capable of reaching an agreement? The answer is negative. There is not enough time to list all the treaties from which the Americans withdrew,” he emphasized.

Antonov also noted that responsibility cannot be placed entirely on the Democrats, since members of the Republican Party are also involved in this. In a conversation about the current elections in the United States, the Russian Ambassador noted that the presidential race creates interference in discussions of important issues.

“We remember that the current administration is immersed in the election race, which means it is unknown who will be in the White House in January. So who should I talk to? – Antonov wondered.

Earlier, on March 31 last year, the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya gave examples in the Security Council of the US unilateral withdrawal from arms control treaties. He noted that in 2003 the United States unilaterally terminated the Soviet-American Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. A similar situation occurred with other strategic agreements. In 2019, the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), as evidenced by statements.

As the Russian permanent representative recalled, in 2021 the Russian Federation initiated a Russian-American comprehensive dialogue on strategic stability. It was assumed that within its framework all security issues would be considered and possible ways to resolve them through political and diplomatic methods, including arms control mechanisms, would be identified. However, the United States rejected Russia's initiative.