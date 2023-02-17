Sinaloa.- Mazatlan FC go on Without points and linked his sixth straight loss in the Clausura 2023, when they fell at home 3-2 against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Kraken.

Defensive failures and lack of forcefulness were once again present for the ship that does not see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Actions

At minute 12′, Ariel Nahuelpan he won the front with his body against José Castillo, the attacker headed into the area and wanted to pump a Oscar Ustari, but the shot was over the bow.

A minute later, Bryan Colula he had another option to make the first and fired over the side of the post, after he received all by himself.

Pachuca gradually lost control and at 35′ went to the front, Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López put a measured ball to Kevin Álvarez who planted himself in the area and crossed Vikonis for 1-0.

For the second time, Ruben Omar Romano moved their pieces, Nicolás Benedetti, Aké Loba and Oswaldo Alanís jumped onto the grass, Fernando Illescas, Ariel Nahuelpan and Bryan Colula left their place.

Soon after, the changes took effect, Óscar Ustari came out to cut a long ball against Loba, and when the ball drifted, Andres Montano took the opportunity to clarify the goalkeeper, It is the first goal of the man born in Los Cabosin the MX League

The taste of the tie for Mazatlán did not last long, because at minute 52, Kevin Alvarez He took a ball as it came and hit the instep to put it in the net.

The visit took advantage of the spaces in the purple midfield, it was Eric Sanchez who led several meters before a cannon defense that only recoiled, in the end he took a shot with power and below to beat Vikonis.

Marco Fabian he found a rebound inside the area and shot with power to defeat Ustari, placing the 3-2 five from the end.