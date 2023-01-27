Veracruz.- This Friday, January 27, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees Celsius will be registered with a probability of rain according to the weather forecast.

As reported by the Civil Protection Secretariatfor this day it is expected that in Cosoleacaque minimum temperatures will be registered in the morning of 16 to 18 degrees, similarly to neighboring regions such as Azueta and Acayucan.

Likewise, for the north and center of the entity, temperatures of 7 to 14 degrees are expected, with the exception of Perote and Orizaba where temperatures of zero degrees are expected.

In general, Civil Protection reported that in Veracruz drizzles and isolated rains of 5 to 15 millimeters on average and maximums of 50 to 70 millimeters are expected in the Coatzacoalcos and Tonalá basins.

On the other hand, it is also expected that strong winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour will be registered in the entity, as well as high waves with heights of 1.5 meters.