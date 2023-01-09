Veracruz.- This Monday, January 9, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 21 to 27 degrees Celsius are forecast with cloudy activity and probability of rain according to the weather forecast.

In accordance with Civil protection During the morning in Cosoleacaque, minimum temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees Celsius are expected, as in much of the south of the state.

Meanwhile, in the northern and central region, temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius are forecast, with the exception of Perote and Orizaba, where temperatures of 0 degrees are forecast.

In general, Civil Protection reported that for this Monday, when you analyze the effects of the Cold Front 22, a partly cloudy Monday is expected with morning mists and mists on the plains and coast.

While daytime temperatures will be relatively high and cold environments at night at dawn and frost in high parts of mountains.

Likewise, it is likely that fog, drizzle and scattered rains will develop, in addition, the entry of the new cold air mass frontal system is likely during this week.