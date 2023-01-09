Monday, January 9, 2023
Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of very bad driving weather in Uusimaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 9, 2023
in World Europe
0

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, there is a lot of snow on the south coast. In the southwest archipelago, the rain comes as water.

Nearly the entire country is driving in bad weather today due to snowfall and the weather cooling down, warns the Finnish Meteorological Institute. The warning about bad driving weather is valid until midnight. Uusimaa is warned of very bad weather.

Only in North and South Karelia and South Savo are there no warnings in effect.

Fintraffic’s road traffic center has also warned that the driving weather will be bad in places due to snowfall and freezing rain, snowy road surfaces and blowing snow.

Ice and wind warnings of varying degrees are valid in sea areas.

