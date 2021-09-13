The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with the possibility of some convective clouds forming in the afternoon south, becoming humid at night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or light fog, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times. By day.

Wind movement: Southeasterly turning to northwesterly and northeasterly / 10-20 up to 35 km/hr.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to medium. The first tide occurs at 17:34, the second tide is at 08:58, the first tide is at 10:49, and the second tide is at 01:41.

In the Oman Sea, it is light. The first tide occurs at 14:14, the second tide is at 05:02, the first tide is at 09:09, and the second tide is at 21:52.



