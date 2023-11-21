Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Before November says goodbye, winter greets us. According to weather expert Jan Schenk, it could even snow twice this week.

Kassel – Christmas markets will soon be opening in many places. The weather shows a suitable face: It’s supposed to be cold and that The onset of winter in Germany with snow is imminent. In the next few days the wind will blow across the country from the north and bring frosty temperatures – the DWD has therefore already published weather warnings. This is particularly dangerous for drivers as the likelihood of slippery roads is very high.

Winter weather in Germany: Up to 20 centimeters of snow falls – there is a risk of slippery conditions

Who wants to Snow you don’t have to wait long for it. “It starts on Tuesday evening (November 21st; editor’s note)“We’re seeing heavy snowfall,” explains meteorologist Jan Schenk from the weather channel. “There is snow especially in the south and east, but also in the Harz and other low mountain ranges.” This means that there could be snow from around 300 meters. From this height onwards, one can speak of a low mountain range in Germany, as the Federal Association of German Low Mountains eV informs on its website.

However, most snow falls at higher altitudes. “In the high altitudes it can be up to 15 to 20 centimeters, but in the Ore Mountains it is only a few centimeters,” says Schenk. Despite the cold weather, it is unlikely to be a white winter landscape with a blanket of snow. Instead, the snowfall mainly results in slick roads at lower elevations. If you have to drive, you should urgently winterize your car.

There may be several snowfalls in the next few days, but it is unlikely to stay put. (Symbolic image) © Jaap Arriens/Imago

The next snowfall will come this weekend: “snow, sleet and slush”

But Tuesday is just a foretaste of the snow. “There is a second layer of snow and it will come at the weekend.” According to the weather expert, there could be a lot of snow again on November 26th and 27th. But this time too, the snow does not stay on the ground permanently in most parts of the country, apart from mountainous regions, explains the meteorologist. The snow may stay on the ground during the cold nights, but it will melt again during the day – and it will probably be really uncomfortable.

From Thursday (November 23rd) it will be stormy again, as has often been the case this autumn. Just last week there were even storms with continuous rain and even hurricane force winds. Now the wind should come from the north. “This will definitely mean snow, sleet and maybe even slush,” explains Schenk and sums up: “The coming weekend will definitely not be pleasant.” The German Weather Service (DWD) also predicts changing weather for the weekend with widespread rain showers and snow Mountain country.

Winter weather and snow in Germany: Will it be white in December and at Christmas?

The first forecast for the weather at Christmas is also rather sobering. After the snowfall this week, slightly higher temperatures are already on the horizon. According to the DWD, it will still be rainy in large parts of the country and will only get better next Tuesday (November 28th). Some experts are promising snow again on December 1st.