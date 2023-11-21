Esports have gained an immense amount of popularity around the world over the past decade. This is partly due to the fact that so many games now offer a multiplayer component as part of the overall package. Almost every game now contains some form of multiplayer.

The growth of the gaming industry is a testament to this boom in popularity as experts predict that the value of esports, in particular, will exceed $2 billion in the next few years.

Just like with any other sport, fans like to watch the best in the world compete against other professional players. Becoming a professional gamer is a job that takes a lot of effort and training. It has also become one of the most viable professions as the prize money awarded at tournaments continues to grow.

There are even game companies now that dedicate themselves to creating multiplayer-only games. These games challenge the players to become extremely skillful and turn the game into something competitive that people will want to watch.

This is how communities, teams, and legends in the gaming world are built.

But why do people love watching esports so much, and what has contributed to the continued growth of the industry? Let’s find out!

1. Games Are Now Accessible Worldwide

Gaming is one of the most accessible activities for many people to do worldwide. There are multiple different gaming platforms from consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo, to PC gaming and mobile gaming.

Anybody, if they want to, can access a game from almost anywhere. This is the biggest driver of popularity in all parts of the world. This means that anyone can train, and anyone can play games. The esports industry is truly not closed off to anyone.

The fact that the internet is now also hugely accessible in most countries around the world means that gamers can always compete, no matter where they are.

2. Coverage of the Biggest Tournaments

Just a decade ago, being able to find a platform that would host and cover a gaming tournament would be difficult to find. Streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Kick didn’t exist so the only hope these tournaments had was live television.

This made it almost impossible for people to actually partake in esports and generate revenue. Since the introduction of live streaming, people can now watch any tournament they want, from the comfort of their own homes. Much like casinos that went online and now offer Australian pokies action from anywhere, esports coverage is available at the click of a mouse or tap of the screen.

3. The Gaming Community

The worldwide gaming community is massive, and it only keeps growing with each passing year. Gamers are intense about the games that they love, and they all try their best to be as involved with their favorite games as they can.

This means that when massively popular games are played in international esports tournaments, there will always be a dedicated audience ready to watch.

The gaming community is undoubtedly strong and even though not all gamers are into watching tournaments, there are certainly a large number who are.