Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Split

The weather is supposed to be much warmer and sometimes really hot at the weekend. According to meteorologists, however, showers and thunderstorms will pass over Germany beforehand.

Munich – Summer is coming – with temperatures above 30 degrees. According to weather experts, some parts of Germany are even facing the first hot day of the year on Friday (June 9). The summer heat should also remain at the weekend.

According to the definition of the meteorologists, three days with 30 degrees and more in a row are even a heat wave. Weather experts have announced summery weather and temperatures above 30 degrees for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Before that, however, there may be local storms.

Weather in Germany: Storms come before the heat wave

According to Dominik Jung, however, precipitation is usually very limited. “Little rain is expected in the area,” announces the graduate meteorologist weather.net at. According to Jung, the latest weather forecasts predict extremely dry months in Germany for June and July. “There are many indications of a new summer drought,” says the weather expert. Local showers hardly provide any relaxation.

The weather in Germany brought us the first heat wave of the year at the weekend. (Iconic image) © Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Meteorologist Alban Burster from weather.com announces the “cracking finale” of thunderstorm activity for Thursday (June 8). Even if the thunderstorms will again only be a local event, local storms must still be expected. In its forecast, the German Weather Service (DWD) also indicates heavier cumulus clouds and increasing showers and thunderstorm activity for Thursday. Isolated storms are therefore likely.

Bathing fun or hiking scenery: ten lakes in Germany for a nice trip View photo gallery

First heat wave in Germany: temperatures rise above 30 degrees at the weekend

And then it gets really summery warm at the weekend. Weather experts have announced that the 30-degree mark will be broken for the first time this year. The heat is supposed to start on Friday. Saturday and Sunday even 31 or 32 degrees are possible. And the summer weather should not end in the next week either:

Thursday 8 June 2023 24 to 29 degrees, in the middle showers and thunderstorms, otherwise sunshine Friday 9 June 2023 24 to 31 degrees, mostly sunny and dry Saturday 10 June 2023 24 to 32 degrees, lots of sunshine and dry Sunday 11 June 2023 25 to 33 degrees, mostly lots of sun, thunderstorms later in the west Monday 12 June 2023 24 to 30 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, hardly any thunderstorms Tuesday 13 June 2023 23 to 28 degrees, sometimes sun, sometimes clouds, dry Wednesday 14 June 2023 21 to 27 degrees, sunshine and clouds, hardly any thunderstorms

According to weather experts, a number of summer days with maximum values ​​of around 25 to almost 30 degrees are finally expected in the north. Summer is here and it will stay there for now. “A longer changeable weather phase is currently not in sight. The general weather situation is stable, nothing is going to tip over at first,” Jung predicted. (hg)