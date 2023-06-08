This Wednesday it has been reported that the Argentine player and legend, Lionel Messihas given the yes to be part of the Miami Inter of Major League Soccer.
After the possibility of being able to return to Barcelona to close his successful football career, it was in an interview where the “Flea” explained that almost everything is closed to be a new element of Inter.
“I made the decision to go to Miami, it is not 100 percent closed, there are still some things missing but we decided to continue the path there”commented for Sports Medium.
“The truth is that I had offers from another European team, but I didn’t even evaluate it because in Europe my only idea was to go to Barcelona. After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barça, I had to go to the United States League to experience the football in another way and enjoy day to day more”he stressed.
