The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally clear to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, and temperatures will tend to drop in the northern and eastern regions, and it will be humid at night and Monday morning in some western regions.

Winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times causing dust. It will be southeasterly to northwesterly, with a speed ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

Arabian Gulf: Light to medium waves at times. While the first tide will occur at 17:15, the second tide at 04:06, the first tide at 10:21, and the second tide at 22:23.

Sea of ​​Oman: Light to medium waves at times. The first tide will occur at 13:06, the second tide will occur at 01:13, the first tide will occur at 19:38, and the second tide will occur at 06:54.50.