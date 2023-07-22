The UAE National Pavilion, organized by the Emirates Council for Defense Companies, is participating in the 16th International Defense Industry Exhibition (IDEF 23), which is being held under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey in Istanbul from 25 to 28 July.

The event will be attended by a high-ranking delegation representing the defense industries sector in the UAE, headed by His Excellency Tariq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Secretary General of the Tawazun Council.

The International Defense Industry Exhibition in Turkey is the fourth largest defense exhibition in the world in terms of the number of exhibitors, and this year’s session is expected to achieve a record number of participants after a new exhibition hall was added to the existing halls to meet the huge demand from Turkish and international institutions and companies wishing to participate.

The activities of the previous edition of the exhibition were attended by more than 68,795 visitors from 94 countries, 1,238 exhibitors from 53 countries participated, and 1,238 agreements were signed, while the number of official delegations participating reached 163 from 81 countries and two international organizations.

The country’s national pavilion at the exhibition is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance defense cooperation and exchange of experiences with international companies and institutions, in addition to presenting the capabilities and modern technological innovations produced by Emirati defense companies, which bear the “Made in the UAE” label.

The pavilion hosts eight of the most prominent government agencies and leading national companies, which are the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, in addition to Yahsat, Calides, Al Hamra, Rabdan Academy, Al Jundi Magazine and IDEX.

UAE companies seek to display the latest defense developments, which include independent air and land fields, technical development and industrial development.

In the field of independent land systems and solutions, the company “Kalides” is showcasing the latest armored combat vehicles equipped with the latest surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missile systems.

In the field of industrial development, the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi reviews the most important opportunities and attractive incentives in the industrial sector to meet all business needs of international investors to facilitate investment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In terms of advanced technological solutions, Yahsat is participating in providing the latest solutions in communication systems.. In order to enhance the competitiveness of the Emirati product in international markets, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is preparing to promote the “Make in the UAE” forum, within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to promote the growth of national industries and discuss opportunities for partnership and cooperation in the industrial sector.

With regard to military armament, Al-Hamra Company presents the latest military and security solutions and equipment, while IDEX promotes the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “IDEX 2025”. The pavilion contains the soldier magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense.

Anas Nasser Saeed Al Otaiba, Director General of the Emirates Council for Defense Companies, said: “The Council’s participation in the International Defense Exhibition (IDEF 2023) reflects the depth and solidity of the UAE-Turkish bilateral relations, in light of the continuous support of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey .. The Council is keen to strengthen the bridges of these relations within the framework of the UAE-Turkish Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that was signed in March 2023 and that serves future visions and goals. growth to support the national economy and enhance its competitiveness.

He added, “We look forward to exploring promising opportunities for national companies and institutions participating in the exhibition, which can display their innovative products and solutions that our country is proud to manufacture in order to meet national needs and expand its presence in global markets. At the same time, we seek to strengthen national supply chains to enhance strategic independence and self-capacity in this sector.”