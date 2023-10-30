Sunday, October 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | Driving conditions were weak on Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso roads until the early afternoon

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | Driving conditions were weak on Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso roads until the early afternoon

Further north, the weather warning expires early in the morning.

Snow- and sleet will worsen driving conditions in Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso until the early afternoon, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s warning map.

Due to the rains, the flow of traffic is expected to deteriorate and the average speed to decrease. The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns that the risk of accidents is higher than usual.

The driving weather during the night is also bad in Ostrobothnia, South Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia, as well as in Central Finland and Pohjois Savo. The weather warning issued for these areas due to snowfall and blowing snow is scheduled to expire around five in the morning.

#Weather #Driving #conditions #weak #Uusimaa #Kymenlaakso #roads #early #afternoon

See also  NATO | Erdoğan: Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership cannot be welcomed - Haavisto suffers patience
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Video: Clashes with the Israeli army after storming Jenin

Video: Clashes with the Israeli army after storming Jenin

Recommended

No Result
View All Result