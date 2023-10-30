Weather | Driving conditions were weak on Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso roads until the early afternoon

Further north, the weather warning expires early in the morning.

Snow- and sleet will worsen driving conditions in Uusimaa and Kymenlaakso until the early afternoon, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s warning map.

Due to the rains, the flow of traffic is expected to deteriorate and the average speed to decrease. The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns that the risk of accidents is higher than usual.

The driving weather during the night is also bad in Ostrobothnia, South Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia, as well as in Central Finland and Pohjois Savo. The weather warning issued for these areas due to snowfall and blowing snow is scheduled to expire around five in the morning.