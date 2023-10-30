The Palestinian News Agency quoted local sources as saying that Israeli forces stormed Jenin in large numbers from several directions, accompanied by two military bulldozers, and besieged the vicinity of Ibn Sina Hospital, coinciding with the flight of a reconnaissance drone over the city.

She added that the Israeli army deployed its snipers on the roofs of the buildings surrounding Ibn Sina Hospital, and they fired live bullets at citizens.

For its part, the Red Crescent Society reported that two young men were injured by live bullets in the chest, abdomen and limbs during the Israeli forces’ storming of Jenin.

Media outlets affiliated with the Hamas movement reported at dawn on Monday that more than 25 Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in Tal Al-Hawa, west of Gaza.

The Palestinian News Agency also said that the Israeli army also bombed the vicinity of the Turkish Friendship Hospital.