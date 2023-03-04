Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

The storm “Juliette” raged on the Balearic Islands until Wednesday. Now the government wants to declare particularly devastated regions as disaster areas.

La Palma – After the storm “Juliette”, which raged on the popular holiday island of Mallorca until Wednesday (March 1), emergency services are still busy on Friday (March 3) to eliminate the damage caused. Previously, snow, storm and rain had caused great chaos in many regions of Mallorca. Now the Balearic government is apparently trying to have the most affected areas declared a disaster area.

Mallorca has requested the help of the military emergency aid unit UME to deal with the consequences of winter storm “Juliette”. © Clara Margais/dpa

information of Majorca newspaper According to Prime Minister Francina Armengol, during a visit to the emergency services in one of the affected areas, announced that the government had submitted such an application to the central government in Madrid on Thursday. Overall, communities and areas that receive “disaster area” status would be eligible for government aid.

After storm “Juliette” on Mallorca: Devastated regions should become disaster areas

Armengol himself was visiting the Serra de Tramuntana, the mountain range is one of the worst devastated areas by the storm “Juliette”. Among other things, most of the trees are said to have been uprooted there and the power failed in some places due to heavy snowfall. A lot of people are still snowed in.

The storm “Juliette” raged on the Balearic Islands until Wednesday, then it moved on to Italy. © IMAGO/Augst / Eibner press photo

The most affected communities also include Felanitx, Artà and Santanyí. According to estimates by the Mallorca Zeitung, the municipality of Capdepera with the holiday resort of Cala Ratjada, which is popular in Germany, should also be included.

Storm depression “Juliette”: Prime Minister appeals to the population

An appeal by the Prime Minister made it clear that the Serra de Tramuntana still needs a lot of clean-up work and that the situation should not be underestimated. The population should therefore refrain from taking trips to the mountain range so that the roads are not unnecessarily blocked for the emergency services. “They have to be able to concentrate on their work. We don’t want to take any risks,” the Mallorca newspaper quoted Armengol as saying. However, many would not heed the call, the Prime Minister continued to criticize. As a result, “people would have to be rescued because they are unable to follow the simplest of instructions.” (nz)