A man (32) from Ede died on Saturday morning in a serious car accident on the A12. Two cars crashed into each other near Ede. He was in one of the cars involved with four others. One driver was in the second car. All five victims were rushed to hospital.

The accident happened around 06:00 in the morning. Two cars collided, after which one of the two vehicles ended up on its side in the shoulder. Several emergency services were present soon after the accident. Two air ambulances were also called in.

Firefighters had to free several people from the cars. These occupants were checked by the paramedics and rushed to hospital. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The police have closed the exit of the A12 for further investigation. It is not known when it will reopen.