Weather | “A roller coaster with temperatures” – a momentary frost in the middle of mild weather

On Sunday, the entire country will cool down again, the meteorologist says.

“Bridge this week is going to be a roller coaster with the temperatures. The beginning of the week was sheltered, the weather cooled down. Now it's freezing again for a while towards the end of the week. It will probably cool down again.”

This was seen by the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Oskari Rockas summarizes this week's weather situation.

On the night before Friday in the south, according to Rockas, it can be 5–10 degrees below zero in the coldest places. In Lapland it can freeze to twenty degrees, even thirty. In the middle of the country, it is 15–20 degrees below zero.

“Friday is still a pretty dusty, frosty day everywhere,” says Rockas.

On Sunday According to Rockas, the whole country is cooling significantly.

“It may be that the whole country is pretty much around zero.”

According to Rockas, it is not unusual for a momentary frost to strike in the middle of the summer.

After the suitable low pressure is exceeded, the currents in Finland can turn so that it becomes temporarily colder, he explains.