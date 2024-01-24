France rejected Russia's request to hold a UN Security Council meeting on the downed Il-76

France rejected Russia's request to hold a UN Security Council meeting on the downed Il-76 on Wednesday, January 24. This is reported in Telegram– channel first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the world organization Dmitry Polyansky.

He also stated that France, “clearly trying to gain time and give its Ukrainian clients time to come up with at least some more or less plausible explanation for what is happening,” scheduled a UN Security Council meeting on the downed Il-76 for the evening of Thursday, January 25.

The plane crash became known on January 24. The incident was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense. As the department indicated, on board the aircraft there were six crew members, 65 captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as three accompanying persons. They were transported for exchange.