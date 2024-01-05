Weather | A road closed due to a snowstorm was finally opened in Sweden

Due to bad driving conditions, a speed limit of 70 kilometers per hour has been set on the road.

Rough The E22 road in Skåne, which had been closed since Wednesday due to the snow situation, was finally opened on Friday, says, among other things, the Swedish Broadcasting Company SVT. Due to bad driving conditions, a speed limit of 70 kilometers per hour has been set on the road.

Traffic was thrown into chaos on Wednesday between Hörby and Kristianstad on road E22. More than a thousand cars had been stuck in a queue on the road due to difficult and snowy weather conditions. The rescue service was able to evacuate all those who wanted to from the cars on Thursday morning.

The municipalities of Hörby and Kristianstad opened emergency accommodation for people who could not get home due to the snowstorm.

On Wednesday, the rescue efforts were not successful, as the road was blocked by cars. The plowing equipment also had difficulties, because more and more snow fell all the time.