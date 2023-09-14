The human rights organization Prisoners Defenders (PD) released this Tuesday (12) its monthly report, for the month of August, in which it revealed that the Cuban communist regime, led by dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, currently holds 1,045 political prisoners in their prisons.

According to the organization, within this contingent, there are not only adult political prisoners. The report pointed out that currently 36 minors, arbitrarily detained, also face the harsh reality of the island’s prison system on a daily basis.

Prisoners Defenders pointed out that in the last six months 91 new political prisoners were incarcerated in Cuba, an average of 15 prisoners per month. This reveals a worrying trend of advancing repression against those who dare to express opinions contrary to the communist regime that rules the country.

Of the 36 minors on the list of Cuban political prisoners, 32 are boys and four are girls. Of these, 31 are already serving sentences, while five are currently facing criminal proceedings.

Prisoners Defenders denounced the precarious conditions in which these political prisoners currently find themselves, highlighting that many of them face convictions and restrictions on their freedom imposed by public prosecutors without judicial supervision or adequate legal defense, flagrantly violating international law.

The report also revealed the organization’s concerns about the participation of Cuban citizens in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prisoners Defenders said it is “evident that the Cuban regime has supported Russia in the war in Ukraine” and noted that Cuban state media outlets have propagated the Russian government’s narrative, actively supporting the Eurasian country’s state media outlets such as RT and Sputnik.

Furthermore, the organization pointed out that the Cuban regime has stood out as one of the most active in trying to prevent explicit condemnations of Vladimir Putin’s government, both at the United Nations and in other international forums, including the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. (Celac).

“Miguel Díaz-Canel traveled to Russia in 2022 and publicly congratulated Russia on the annexations in Donbass. Furthermore, in international organizations, [Cuba] has been the most active country in preventing explicit condemnation of the Putin regime, both at the United Nations and in other forums, such as CELAC, where it has managed to weaken any condemnation of the ‘invasion’ or the distinction between the aggressor and the attacked in this war.” , the organization wrote on its website.