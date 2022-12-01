Weapon Shops | The US State Department approved the sale of Stinger missiles to Finland

The price of the deal is around 365 euros.

of the United States The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the sale of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and related equipment to Finland. The US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, announced this on Thursday.

The Stinger is a shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile widely used around the world. Stingers have been delivered to Ukraine, for example, as protection against the Russian air force.

Missiles the estimated total price is about 380 million dollars, or about 365 million euros at Thursday’s exchange rate.

The missiles are mainly manufactured by two companies: Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles. Lockheed Martin also manufactures the F35 stealth fighters bought in Finland.