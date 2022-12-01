Friday, December 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weapon Shops | The US State Department approved the sale of Stinger missiles to Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in World Europe
0

The price of the deal is around 365 euros.

of the United States The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the sale of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and related equipment to Finland. The US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, announced this on Thursday.

The Stinger is a shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile widely used around the world. Stingers have been delivered to Ukraine, for example, as protection against the Russian air force.

Missiles the estimated total price is about 380 million dollars, or about 365 million euros at Thursday’s exchange rate.

The missiles are mainly manufactured by two companies: Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles. Lockheed Martin also manufactures the F35 stealth fighters bought in Finland.

#Weapon #Shops #State #Department #approved #sale #Stinger #missiles #Finland

See also  10 movies, series and documentaries about Elizabeth II
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Fuck Hitler is a free game where you can torture the German dictator in a creative way

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.