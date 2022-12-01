Available on Steam Fuck Hitlera free game where you have to have fun torturing Adolf Hitler in the most creative ways possible to avenge the murders he committed when he was alive.

Made by the same creators of Sausage Fiesta 2 and the Nudist Beach Survival Simulator series, Fuck Hitler is a direct clone of Fuck Putin, another Tornado Games game, and is based on ragdoll physics. All you need to do in the game is customize Hitler’s appearance and go on the slaughter, slicing him with buzzsaws or swastikas and shooting him with machine guns.

Naturally it is a title characterized by a strong black humour, with contents not exactly suitable for everyone. If you are interested, you can find it by going to his Steam page.

This is certainly not the first title to use the German dictator in an unscrupulous and cute way. In fact, Steam is full of dedicated games, such as Sex With Hitler 3D, which transforms him into a sadomasochistic porn star, Hitler Hates Anime, in which he fights anime girls with a giant vibrator, and Furry Hitler, a visual novel starring furry girls.