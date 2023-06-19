thereit was Springfield, an airport for private flights: from there George Weah sometimes took off to return to Europe. Then there was rubble, wasteland, more and more misery. Now the synthetic turf of the soccer fields is spread out on the same ground, there are spaces for playing basketball, volleyball and tennis. There is a gym to work out. There are homes for someone who didn’t have it. George Weah looks around proudly. “These children he sees playing can study and play sports. They couldn’t before.”