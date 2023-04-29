Bertinotti: “It’s the Netflix policy, in which the image says who you are”

“I’m doing the interview, but on the condition that we don’t talk about my famous cashmere sweater for the umpteenth time, which my wife had bought at the flea market, as I’ve said a thousand times. I’m fed up, the sweater has the right to be forgotten”. Thus begins Fausto Bertinotti in the interview published by Repubblica.

Then he says that the new secretary of the Democratic Party understands, given that today “there is great attention to forms of aesthetic communication”. And she claims that saying it, as she did in the Vogue interview, “was not a miscommunication. One of the most austere leaders in Italian politics, Palmiro Togliatti, recalls the invitation to communist parliamentarians to wear the blue to go to the Chamber. It was the idea of ​​bringing aesthetics into the dignity of office. Today the dress is worn to show one’s belonging to a world”.

According to Bertinotti, the world in which the secretary of the Democratic Party moves today is that of the songs of Sanremo and the Netflix series. “The picture says who you are,” she says. Bertinotti, however, says that the personal shopper has never had it: “I belong to another generation. Elegance was a debt to our fathers, who had taught us that at school, however poor we were, we had to bring the best, to be on a par with others. My father, an anarchist socialist, had a silk tie and a white handkerchief in his pocket and at work he had to deal with coal every day. Giuseppe Di Vittorio taught his laborers to discard the cloak to wear the overcoat of the bourgeois”.

Still in La Repubblica and in the criticisms, Bertinotti advises a Schlein “not to care. Indeed, we say to shrug. This way of commenting insults those who make comments”. And he adds: “The historical left is that of the workers’ movement. After the long and incomplete transition that has reached the Democratic Party, a new fact has occurred, not determined by politics but by the ferment of civil society. But it is not in continuity with the left If anything, it marks the entry of the liberal, American-style left. It is not a class left, which should be pacifist and tendentially neutralist. But one can ask Schlein for a radicalism, without which not even the liberal camp is animated. Radicality on weapons and wages”.

