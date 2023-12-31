Throughout 2023, Russia has staunchly defended its national interests, freedom and security. Starting from the “special operation in Ukraine, where we will never retreat“. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in his end-of-year speech, adding that the main thing that united and unites Russians is the destiny of the Fatherland and a deep understanding of the highest meaning of the historical phase that Russia is going through .

“We are deeply and clearly aware of how much in this period depends on ourselves, on our attitude towards the best, on our desire to support each other in word and deed – Putin explained – Working for the common good has united society. We are united in our thoughts, in work and in battle. On weekdays and holidays. With the most important characteristics of the Russian people: solidarity, mercy, fortitude.”

The Kremlin chief then addressed army personnel in Ukraine. “Our hearts go out to you. We are proud of you, we admire your courage. I know that you now feel the love of your nearest and dearest. The powerful and sincere support of millions of Russian citizens. The support of an entire people “Russia – he underlined – will never retreat and there is no force that can divide the Russians and stop the development of the country”.