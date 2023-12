Evo Morales, former president of Bolivia | Photo: EFE/Luis Gandarillas

Bolivia's Plurinational Constitutional Court (TCP) ruled on Friday night that the president and vice president cannot run for re-election indefinitely. The court established two terms, whether continuous or not, as the maximum time they could remain in office.

The decision revokes another, from 2017, which had allowed former president Evo Morales to run for a fourth term in the 2019 elections. Although he won at the polls, the result was contested by the opposition, which pointed to suspicions of fraud. Morales resigned from his position in November of that year and left the country, initially going to Mexico and then to Argentina.

The measure prevents Evo Morales from running in the 2025 elections. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) argued that indefinite re-election “is not a human right”, contradicting the position defended by the former president. Since 2021, the body has highlighted that, as it is not a guaranteed human right, a president cannot run for the same position more than twice.

Morales vehemently criticized the court decision, classifying the court's ruling as political. In a publication on the social network the conspiracy of the Bolivian right.”

The opposition also demonstrated. Former president Carlos Mesa stated that Morales corrupted democracy. The president of the province of Santa Cruz, Luís Camacho, on the right, declared that it was “the victory of the fight against indefinite re-election.” He added that Bolivians are certain that “an apprentice tyrant will never appear again who disrespects the vote, ignores the result of a referendum, commits fraud, just with the intention of perpetuating himself in power.”