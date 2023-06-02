In the Senate, PL490 will pass through committees; Rodrigo Pacheco acts directly opposite to Arthur Lira’s posture

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Thursday (June 1, 2023) that the Upper House of Congress will exercise caution and prudence in deliberating on the time frame before sending the merits for voting in plenary.

This statement was made during an interview with Globo News. According to him, “There will be no rush to submit [o texto] directly to the floor of the Federal Senate. So much so that it will be sent to the commissions, as were all the other projects in terms of the environment”.

On Tuesday (May 30), Senator Randolph Rodrigues (without party-AP) made statements to the same effectstating that the timeframe will not be processed as an emergency in the Senate.

“In any case, the great achievement of this afternoon was the statement by the Federal Senate that this matter here will have the necessary prudence and the necessary debate, not the urgency for the vote. This resonates to reassure the original peoples in particular”said Randolf, on the date.

OPPOSITE THE CHAMBER

Pacheco’s comment, while president of the Senate and Congress, is a contrast with what happened in the course of the project in the Chamber. On Wednesday (May 24), deputies approved the urgent assessment of the PL 490/2007after a request made by the deputy Joe Thunder (PL-SC).

The following week, the text went to plenary. Still reiterating his objective of establishing a dialogue between the parties, the president of the Senate said that he believes it is feasible to find a consensus among the differences of opinion on the proposition.

“It is perfectly possible for the representatives of the Legislative, the President of the Chamber, the President of the Senate, the rapporteurs of this matter to sit at the table, together with the Federal Supreme Court, which is also involved in the debate on this subject”.

Pacheco also stated that he wants to hear representatives of indigenous communities and the FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front). “I really believe that there can be a composition that is something balanced”.

THE TIMEFRAME

The thesis of the so-called temporal framework, defended by landowners, establishes that the indigenous people would only have the right to the lands that were in their possession on October 5, 1988, the date of enactment of the Federal Constitution, or that were in legal dispute at that time.

The bill, however, is opposed by leaders and representatives of indigenous agendas in Congress. According to them, the text establishes water exploration, prospectors and mining companies and influences the expansion of the road network without consulting the indigenous population.

Opponents of the matter also allege that the approval of the timeframe could bring insecurity to the territories occupied by natives, who may suffer threats to leave the place.