The church of Santiago Apóstol, in Orihuela (Alicante). Juan Carlos photography (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 37-year-old man, a habitual criminal with addiction problems, entered the church of Santiago Apóstol in Orihuela (Alicante) last Friday at around 1:00 p.m. He went directly to the main altar, next to which, on a small table attached, he found a chalice of a very striking golden color. His maneuvers alerted the sacristan, Águeda, who confronted the intruder with the help of her husband, who managed to close the church door from the outside and notify the National Police. The thief was immediately arrested with the stolen object still in his hands, he went to court the next day and was sent to prison. The Oriolan clergy is alert, says José Antonio Martínez, parish priest of Santiago. “We have valuables kept in a safe and we have installed security equipment, we are very careful, they are entering all the parishes,” he warned.

The person in charge of the Oriolan church stresses that assaults on temples are common, both in Orihuela and “everywhere”; This year not a month goes by without a case happening in Alicante or Murcia. In January, a 56-year-old man of Italian origin was arrested by the National Police for taking more than 1,500 euros from the brush at the Santa Faz monastery in Alicante. The same body arrested a month later in Murcia two young people, aged 22 and 23, for the assault on two churches located in two districts of Elche (Alicante), although they are related to a plot specialized in robberies with force in buildings religious from both provinces. In April, the Civil Guard deactivated a group dedicated to house robberies that had broken the lock of a church with sulfuric acid and had made off with loot of ancient crucifixes and chalices. Despite this, neither the National Police nor the Civil Guard, nor even the Bishopric of Orihuela-Alicante, all consulted by EL PAÍS, have activated a special alert device.

Martínez tells how the assault happened last Friday. “The boy came in very fast,” he says. “Like many others, he has problems and needs money,” he continues, “and he knows where to look.” The assailant went directly to the area of ​​the main altar, “in search of chandeliers or any other type of valuable object that can be sold.” He rummaged around and found the chalice that the priest usually uses at masses, “very striking, but of little value.” Ella Águeda noticed strange noises and, after detecting the thief, she confronted him, who “pushed her and caused minor injuries”. The sacristana’s husband joined the dispute, who after struggling to try to get hold of the chalice, “managed to leave the church, closed the door from the outside” and called 091. “Not being able to leave, the boy became enraged and he began to hit all over the place”, indicates the priest. Four agents of the National Police came immediately, according to police sources, and managed to arrest him. He is a habitual criminal who, days before, had been arrested for stealing the charger of a mobile phone valued at only 15.95 euros in a Chinese bazaar. After going through the investigative court on duty on Saturday the 27th, he entered prison.

The arrested person is not from the area of ​​the assaulted temple, located in the El Rabaloche neighborhood, on the old exit to Murcia, which is close to two conflictive drug sales points, says Martínez. “A lot of kids like this come here, asking for money because they have needs, but we didn’t know this one,” he says. Santiago Apóstol is one of the many places of worship in the city that continues to hold the status of capital of the diocese of Alicante. Built in the 15th century, and classified as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), it has numerous pieces of value, such as a Holy Family carved by Francisco Salzillo in 1765 or a collection of goldsmiths in which you can find two chalices of authentic value. , one of the Order of Santiago and another gifted by Felipe II in 1603. “But these pieces are safe, in a safe”, declares the parish priest, “and they are only taken out on very special occasions”.

