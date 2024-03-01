Next Sunday, March 3, Manchester City and Manchester United, two of the greats in England, will face each other in a Premier League match. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium at 6:30 p.m. in what will be one of the matches of the day in the English league championship.
Below we leave you with players who defended both shirts:
More Premier League news
The Scot's career began and ended at Manchester City, but it was at Manchester United where he showed his best version. Denis Law is the third top scorer in the history of the Old Trafford team with 237 goals, only behind Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney.
The Dane is one of the best goalkeepers of his time. Schmeichel triumphed at Manchester United, where he played for 8 years where he managed to add 15 titles to his record. He retired in the 2002/03 season at Manchester City where he only played 31 games.
The Canadian nationalized English player arrived at Manchester United in 2007 after his time at Bayern Munich and later in 2011 he arrived at Manchester City, a team in which he did not have many appearances and in which he managed to win a Premier League.
The forward played six seasons (1995-2001) at Manchester United where he managed to score 121 times. Later and after passing through other teams, he would arrive in 2005 at Manchester City, where he scored 10 goals in one year.
The Argentine striker played for Manchester United for two seasons (2007-2009), where he won two Premier Leagues and a Champions League, and then moved to the other club in the city where he defended the colors for four seasons (2009-2013), where he achieved win an FA Cup, a Premier League and a Community Shield with the citizens
He was a United youth player and it wasn't until 1994 when he managed to find a place in the first team. He was owned by the Red Devils until 1999 but was loaned to several teams, one of them Manchester City, who acquired the services of the former midfielder for 600,000 pounds.
The former striker and current coach began his career at Manchester United, where he played in the seasons between 1986 and 1992. After passing through numerous teams, in 1999 he was on loan at Manchester City.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#players #passed #Manchester #City #Manchester #United
Leave a Reply