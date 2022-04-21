Since its launch a year ago, People Can Fly has been updating Outriders according to fan feedback. Even though the title got off to a pretty rocky start, it seems to have recovered over time and is currently in pretty good shape thanks to all these updates. Those who have already finished the game and are looking for new content, then we have very good news for you since Outriders: Worldslayerthe first paid expansion for this game, offers just that and more.

Whom Atomix we had the opportunity to play the first hour of Worldslayer remotely, and we can tell you that it is an expansion designed entirely for veterans of the title and more experienced players. We say this because from the first minutes, it took us some work to familiarize ourselves with the title again and not to mention the new enemies.

Worldslayer introduces new areas, enemies, and missions, and from what we were able to play, it seems that all of this is actually designed for those who keep playing Outriders constantly. Although its developers mentioned that this new content can be enjoyed by any player, the truth is that I see something difficult for someone to try Outriders for the first time because of this. In any case, it would be best to start with the base game first.

This expansion doesn’t add a new class, but it does allow you to upgrade some of your existing skills through a new progression system known as points. PAX. Of course, you will be able to use the same old character for this new content, but you can also create a new character designed specifically for this expansion. Obviously, the ideal would be to bring the same character as always, but at least there is the option for those looking to experiment with new techniques and abilities.

One of the novelties that we consider most important in this expansion is the ApocalypseGeara new tier of equipment that provides important benefits for its carriers. This gear has a different design than existing armor, so those who were tired of seeing the same gear over and over again will certainly find this new gear refreshing and useful. Of course, getting it does not look like an easy task. It will also be possible to modify the attributes and special effects of certain weapons, thus providing a higher level of customization.

Being an expansion with a higher difficulty level, People Can Fly also made several adjustments related to the balance of weapons and enemies to make the experience feel more fair. Anyway, those who are looking for a challenge will definitely find it in Worldslayer since yes, the enemies feel much more difficult than before and teamwork will be of the utmost importance. Of course, it will also be possible to play it solo although do not expect the experience to be as simple as in the base game.

At the end of the day, Worldslayer is more of the same, but I think those who really enjoyed Outriders in time you will find many things to appreciate here. The new progression and the ability to modify weapons are two welcome additions, just don’t expect such a drastic change between the original game and this new expansion.

Outriders: Worldslayer will be available on June 30 on Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation and PC.