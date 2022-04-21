Codemasters and Electronic Arts have announced EA SPORTS F1 22, out worldwide on Friday 1 July. The game will feature new hybrid cars, while the competition weekend will be enriched by the inclusion of F1 Sprint races. Thanks to a more competitive and unpredictable line-up, players will test their skills over the course of the 2022 calendar, which will include the Autodrome International for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. Another novelty will be represented by the fact that players will be able to enter the world of Formula 1 with F1 Life, a customizable hub to show off their collection of supercars, clothing and accessories earned through the game, the Podium Pass and the in-game brand shop. EA has announced the Champions Edition, which includes three days of early access and a Miami-inspired time-limited content pack. On PC it will be possible to play in VR via Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. The new Adaptive AI keeps less experienced players competitive throughout the duration of each race, with opponents’ AI adapted to skill level.

Accessible menus and management also return to help players get to the action quickly if you don’t want an overly simulated experience. The new tutorials offer more variety with new scoring systems and track views. Now Madolaità My Team allows players to choose their starting budget based on three entry points: Newcomer, Challenger and Front Runner. The game sees track updates in Australia, Spain and Abu Dhabi to reflect recent changes. “We look forward to welcoming our players into the new era of Formula 1,” said Lee Mather, F1 Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “Keeping pace with changes in the real world, we have updated the physics to adapt it to the new aerodynamic rules and reworked the tire pattern, making the driving experience more faithful to reality. With new and updated circuits, Adaptive AI, F1 Life and expanded game options, there has never been a better time for players to take their place and live the life of an F1 driver. “