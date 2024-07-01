Clelia Ditano had probably gone back into the house to drop off some things and was going down again.

A tragedy has struck the community of Fasano. The death of Clelia Ditano has thrown into sadness so many people who today have known, read or, worse, lived this drama. Clelia was a young woman of 25 years, her terrible end occurred today, Monday 1 July.

Clelia Ditano fell four floors into the lift shaft of a condominium. How could such a tragedy happen? After the fall, the alarm was raised by the parents, worried because their daughter had not returned home. The Carabinieri of Fasano are investigating the possibility that the accident even occurred during the night.

The tragedy occurred in a building in Arca Nord Salento, located in via Piave. The young woman was on the fourth floor and, according to initial reconstructions, she would have called the elevator. Opening the door, she found the void in front of himonce she started walking, however, it was too late. Clelia Ditano, at that point, fell until she crashed on the roof of the elevator cabin, stopped on the first floor.

The girl had probably returned to the house to leave some things and was coming down again, perhaps to retrieve something forgotten. That’s when the horrible accident happened. The firefighters had to work for hours recover the bodywith the support of Spesal staff.

Clelia’s father, Giuseppe Ditano, waited for hours in front of the building with his wife, and shared a few words about his poor deceased daughter with journalists. She “she was a cheerful girl, with many dreams, such as getting a driving license and becoming independent, and maybe getting married. Now those dreams are broken.” It seems, however, that the elevator has never caused any problems in the past. The thrilling story shortly before the tragic discovery.

This morning, seeing that he was not at home, we tried to call his cell phone and we understood that he was in the elevator shaft. I immediately understood that something had happened and we raised the alarm.

Clelia worked in various B&Bs in the area and took care of cleaning them. She was much loved by the community and she loved to dance and have fun at the disco, as shown by the numerous stories about her on her Instagram profile. THE social they were inundated with messages of affection and sorrow from friends and acquaintances.