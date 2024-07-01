Shot: microstudios in Moscow have risen in price by 1 million rubles in a month
Small-sized studios in new buildings in the capital have sharply increased in price against the backdrop of a possible refusal to build them. The small-sized real estate market in Moscow has been analyzed Telegram-Shot channel.
According to him, as a result of the news, developers raised prices for microstudios by 100-400 thousand rubles. Over the course of a month, the cost of this type of housing in the metropolis jumped by almost a million rubles. The most budget options at the moment are sold for 4.5 million rubles. These are lots with an area of about 20 square meters in new buildings in Zelenograd. Within the “old” and New Moscow, the price tag increased to 7-12 million rubles. If you take out a mortgage for 20 years, such a compact studio will cost capital residents 120 thousand rubles a month, journalists have calculated.
Earlier, Moskomexpertiza decided to abandon the construction of studios and micro-apartments with an area of less than 28 square meters in the capital. The changes are justified by the fact that the legislation does not classify a studio as a residential premises, and the minimum area of one-room apartments should reach 28 square meters, and two-room apartments – 44 square meters. However, according to experts, such an initiative will “set Moscow back in development”, and prices will go up. It was proposed to extend the initiative to other regions.
