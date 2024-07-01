Shot: microstudios in Moscow have risen in price by 1 million rubles in a month

Small-sized studios in new buildings in the capital have sharply increased in price against the backdrop of a possible refusal to build them. The small-sized real estate market in Moscow has been analyzed Telegram-Shot channel.

According to him, as a result of the news, developers raised prices for microstudios by 100-400 thousand rubles. Over the course of a month, the cost of this type of housing in the metropolis jumped by almost a million rubles. The most budget options at the moment are sold for 4.5 million rubles. These are lots with an area of ​​about 20 square meters in new buildings in Zelenograd. Within the “old” and New Moscow, the price tag increased to 7-12 million rubles. If you take out a mortgage for 20 years, such a compact studio will cost capital residents 120 thousand rubles a month, journalists have calculated.

Earlier, Moskomexpertiza decided to abandon the construction of studios and micro-apartments with an area of ​​less than 28 square meters in the capital. The changes are justified by the fact that the legislation does not classify a studio as a residential premises, and the minimum area of ​​one-room apartments should reach 28 square meters, and two-room apartments – 44 square meters. However, according to experts, such an initiative will “set Moscow back in development”, and prices will go up. It was proposed to extend the initiative to other regions.