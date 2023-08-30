Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 1:25 p.m.



It never hurts to take a trip to disconnect from routine and enjoy getting to know cities all over the world, especially with that idyllic air of visiting for the first time one of the destinations that has been on the list of places for years. for visiting However, one of the not so pleasant aspects is making guesses to put all the luggage in a suitcase or bag.

The Internet has become a space to interact with other accounts, as a source of entertainment or to discover new products that make life easier for people. From kitchen utensils or cleaning gadgets to tricks to optimize space. Well, in recent days the networks have been flooded with videos of users testing a new viral backpack.

This new trend is presented as the alternative to conventional suitcases. A piece of luggage that is sweeping pages like Aliexpress, Amazon or Temu, due to the great capacity it has to house the elements strictly necessary for a trip. Although at first glance it looks like a normal backpack, it has caused a real rage for everything that can be put inside.

It has a compartment for shoes, space to put clothes, a laptop, medicines and even a pocket for a water bottle. In addition, it also has several pockets in which you can store your mobile phone, documents or any object that is needed at hand. But, nevertheless, the jewel in the crown is the charger that is incorporated inside to recharge the mobile battery. It can also be fully opened, just like a suitcase, making it easy to fill with clothes.

As an added value, this backpack is accepted by the airlines as a carry-on bag since it falls within the standard measurements of the companies, so despite all the capacity it has, it would not be necessary to check-in. Of course, when it comes to getting one of them it is important to choose their size well -in the pages where they are for sale there are S, M, L- since only the smallest is suitable.