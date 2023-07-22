The first generation of Hyundai Kona It hit the market in 2017 and its history, with 70,000 units sold in Spain, has been quite successful. Now, the second generation comes to the market with a completely renewed exterior and interior design, more equipment, more technology and a very varied mechanical range in which only diesel engines are missing.

To clearly distance itself from its little brother, the Hyundai Bayon, the 2023 Kona has grown 15 centimeters in length compared to the previous model, reaching 4.35 meters long. This increase has made it possible to increase the boot capacity, which now reaches 466 litres, 30% more than the first generation.

The equipment is quite complete, including full LED headlights as standard and a dual-screen configuration inside with 12.3-inch panels for the instrument panel and multimedia system. Despite digitization, the new Kona maintains physical controls to facilitate the handling of some functions, something that is appreciated.

