The heroic gesture of the 2 boys, who saved the lives of 3 dogs trapped in the house that was about to be engulfed in flames

On New Year’s Day, two little boys named Anthony Lombardi and Mario Comela saved the life of 3 dogs trapped in the burning house. Their human friend was out and luckily, she had a chance to hug his puppies again.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

A truly incredible story that could have ended in worst way. The intercom camera captured the whole scene.

The two boys had gone out into the neighborhood with theirs bikes. They were going to go for a walk, just like they always did. On that occasion, however, they quickly realized that something was happening in theneighbor’s house.

Black smoke came out both from the door and from the windows. Precisely for this reason they immediately went to see. They tried to play, but beyond the dogs crythey have not heard anyone.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

One of the guys had the owner’s cell phone and luckily when he called, he answered right away. In fact they managed to get the code to unlock and open the door entrance.

Two dogs when they heard that noise, they are I ran out promptly. Instead Chase the smallest, frightened he didn’t want to go away. Mario to save him, decided to go into the house and pick him up. He was shaking and couldn’t stop.

The video of the heroic gesture of the 2 children for the 3 dogs

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

Thanks to the courage of these unique guys, this story had a happy ending that everyone was hoping for. The most incredible thing is that the fire brigade intervened quickly and the house did not report serious consequences.

It was also the firefighters who found out what the fire is flared up because of a dog, who wanted to play with the stove. Here is the video of what happened below:

Anthony Lombardi and Mario Comela have become real heroes. Many are congratulating them on theirs courage and their tenacity. Not everyone would do what they did for 3 dogs in danger.