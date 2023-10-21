The Palestinian News Agency quoted local sources as saying that dozens of settlers attacked the homes of citizens in the town of Huwwara, and fired bullets at the residents, but no injuries were reported.

The sources added that the settlers set fire to a vehicle on the main street, belonging to a citizen from the town.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Sunday night as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a café in the center of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian media said that 12 citizens were killed and others were injured as a result of the Israeli air strike on the “Rio” cafe on Jalal Street in the center of Khan Yunis.

A number of displaced people took refuge in the café after their homes were destroyed as a result of the continuous Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip for days.

Rescue crews and civilians are still working to extract the victims from the place targeted by the bombing.