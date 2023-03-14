Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 00:13





Travelers continue to express their complaints about having to go through the Alicante station, instead of going directly to Madrid. Some still choose to go by car to Albacete to catch the AVE there.

Carlos Recio. CEO of Spokesperson “We need at least two direct frequencies in each direction”

Carlos Recio points out that he is forced to take the AVE in Albacete: «There are more options and it takes less time to get to Madrid; It is not worth taking it in Murcia ». He believes that the high speed in the Region is not such, but rather the opposite, and that he has a “bad route when passing through Alicante”. Like him, he does not understand that you have to “stop in Orihuela as soon as you leave Murcia.” For him, the optimal solution would be to establish at least two direct frequencies in each direction. “In the Region, we need more and better trains,” complains the businessman, who travels regularly to Madrid but does not usually do so from Murcia.

“The AVE is not optimal passing through Cuenca”

Carlos Samper is now starting to use the AVE regularly. “High speed only saves an hour compared to fossil fuels such as the car, which is not much of a temporary saving for users,” he highlights. He considers that “it is not optimal to go through Cuenca and the Valencian Community; the best option would be a direct AVE”. He believes that, at most, you should reach Madrid in two and a half hours, “if perhaps stopping only in a provincial capital, not like now.” He also believes that more daily frequencies are needed “to connect us with the capital and increase the viability of the route.” For Samper, the ticket price is “quite expensive” for the service he offers.