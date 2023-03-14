Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 00:13





65% of groundwater measurements in the Region in 2022 detect nitrate contamination, a percentage higher than the national average of 60%, according to a study by the Citizen Network for Nitrate Measurement, of which NGOs are a part regional organizations, including several from Greenpeace.

Specifically, in the Region 35 measurements were made in 2022 and 65% of groundwater and 64.29% of surface water were contaminated. On the other hand, none of the consumption ones presented these substances. These percentages represent an increase with respect to 2021, when, with 26 measurements in the Region, 43.7% of groundwater and 57.14% of surface water yielded contamination; drinking water, no.

At the national level, in 2022, 858 measurements of nitrates in the water were recorded and the study confirms that 37% of the tests (tap, surface and underground water) indicate contamination by nitrates that exceeds the legal limit and 20% is in risk of exceeding these limits.

For Greenpeace, the most serious problem is the underground, reserves of the future, since 58% are contaminated; in addition to 27% of the measurements in surface waters and 11% in those for consumption.