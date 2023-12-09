President of the country published a message shortly after Maduro said that the country needs to sit down and talk to Venezuela

The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, wrote in his profile on X (former Twitter) this Saturday (Dec 9, 2023) that the country is “committed to peace in the region”. He also declared that he is not against talking to Venezuela.

Irfaan Ali’s tweet was published on the platform less than 30 minutes after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro wrote in his profile on the X (former Twitter) that Guyana and the oil company ExxonMobbil need “sit and talk” with the Venezuelan government.

Venezuela also said that the country opted for direct dialogue with Guyana, but that the South American nation’s authorities revoked the Geneva Agreement and “threatened” cede its territory to a military base for the United States.

On December 3, Venezuela held a referendum on whether the country should annex the Essequibo region, which represents 2/3 of Guyana’s territory. More than 95% of voters approved the creation of a Venezuelan state called Guyana Essequiba in the territory that today belongs to the neighboring country, according to the Maduro government.

Maduro’s speech also makes reference to the Geneva Agreement, signed in 1966. In the treaty, the United Kingdom recognizes that there is a dispute over territory. That same year, Guyana achieved its independence and direct negotiations began between the 2 countries over the territorial dispute.

Read more about Venezuela X Guyana: