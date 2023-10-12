Laura Malo, a Colombian DJ living in Israel, attended the Supernova electronic music festival with her friends, which was taking place in a desert near the Gaza Strip.

“We went to the festival to have a good time, to enjoy with our friends. At 6 in the morning the bombings began. (…) My friend and I left in my car trying to escape, but We didn’t know that they were waiting for us at the exit with machine guns,” Malo said in an interview with Univision.

The young woman said that she managed to advance in the vehicle with her friend along the road until they reached a bunker. There they met an Arab couple who He told them that it was better for them to flee from there, because the terrorists were getting closer.

“They yelled at us that they were murdering people, that we should escape. That couple was murdered by the same terrorists,” Malo said.

The young people listened and got back into the vehicle. They were trying to seek protection, so they looked on the map of their cell phone for a nearby town.

(Read more: The love story of two Colombians in Israel that ended the lethal Hamas attack).

“What we didn’t know is that that nearby town was already under the power of the terrorists. When we got closer we saw a soldier, who started shooting at us with a machine gun. My friend almost lost his mind,” said the DJ.

“They yelled at us that they were murdering people, that we should escape. That couple was murdered by the same terrorists”

After dodging the gunshots, the young people continued driving trying to evade the terrorists.

“We entered an abandoned road where there was no exit. Then we crashed into a fence,” Malo told the media.

Laura and her friend found an abandoned greenhouse, there They hid for almost 16 hours until they were rescued.



When the attack occurred, the Supernova Festival was taking place. See also Russia confirms the death of the leader of the Wagner group in a private plane crash Photo: Screenshot

“We didn’t understand what was happening outside. While all that time passed, the noise of gunshots and missiles did not stop. It was something very traumatic. The entire time we remained silent. “We were afraid for our lives,” Malo revealed..

During that period Laura managed to call her father and tell him what was happening. “I told my dad that he might not come home. I explained to him that they shot at us and were chasing us. “It is a miracle that I am here and it hurts me that not everyone was as lucky as me,” added the young woman.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

You may be interested