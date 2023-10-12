Election political polls today 12 October 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Italians do not have faith in the Meloni government: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political polls prepared by Ipsos for the La7 program ByTuesday.

To the question “Does the government seem capable of dealing with the many emergencies on the economic, internal and international front”, in fact, the majority of those interviewed, equal to 58%, replied: “No, it seems uncertain and inadequate to me”.

For 30 percent, however, the executive led by Giorgia Meloni seems “competent and well structured”, while 12% have no opinion on the matter or did not answer the question.

Despite this, however, the approval rating for the Meloni government remains high, although decreasing compared to a few months ago. The executive, in fact, recorded 52% approval in June 2023, which then dropped to 49% in July and the current 47% also recorded in September.

