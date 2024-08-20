As expected, Blizzard made an appearance at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live to give us a sneak peek at the new things they have in store, such as skins from World of Warcraft for Overwatch 2. However, the most interesting thing was a new trailer for Vessel of Hatredthe long-awaited expansion of Diablo IVwhich will have more dungeons, additional classes and much more. In this way, The trailer gives us a better look at the Mercenaries, which don’t provide any new ways to experience this world.

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred will be available on October 8th.

Via: Opening Night Live.