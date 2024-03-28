Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer want to have a child and are considering all the different possible methods

Many couples around the world make the most important decision of their lives, which is to expand their family. This is not always easy and many have to resort to external help in order to conceive. This also happens to same-sex couples who need external intervention to expand their family. Many opt for adoption, which is not always easy or possible, while others evaluate other options. Just like they decided to do Kristen Stewart and partner Dylan Meyer.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Kristen Jaymes Stewart is a 33-year-old American actress who found the love of her life in 2019. Kristen donated her heart to Dylan Meyer, also an actress and screenwriter. The two were photographed together for the first time in New York in 2019 and the deep love that binds them has led them to think about their future together.

As he reveals Kristen in a podcast “Not skinny but Not Fat”, together with Dylan they decided to get one decision very important.

“We have made courageous choices. We both decided to freeze our eggs. So if we want we can. Let's keep all doors open.”

These are the words of the actress in the podcast of Amanda Hirsch. After their first meeting on set in Los Angeles, sparks immediately struck between Kristen and Dylan. And today, after years of relationship, they are evaluating their next step. The two actresses want expand the family and they don't want to preclude any possibility. Hence the choice to freeze the eggs so they can be reused in the future for assisted fertilization. The choice of these women opens up a truly important and perhaps little discussed topic. We are talking about the different methods for conceiving and the possibility for homosexual couples to adopt.